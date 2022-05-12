LYT seeks to create intelligent, modern traffic solutions
Tim Menard joins today's Cool Science Radio to ask the question: Why is it that our smartphones have so many capabilities, but it seems like the technology driving our traffic lights is stuck in the 1970s? Tim is the CEO and Founder of LYT, a company that provides intelligent traffic solutions.
LYT is a cloud-based software platform that uses state-of-the-art connected vehicle and machine learning technologies to prioritize the flow of vehicles in a city and across a corridor. By optimizing public transport, emergency and other vehicles they enable shorter travel times, less congestion, improved air-quality and more reliable mass transit.