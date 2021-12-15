-
In this episode of Cool Science Radio guests include: ( 1:25) Martin Ford, author of RULE OF THE ROBOTS: How Artificial Intelligence Will Transform Everything and National Geographic Explorer and photographer ( 26:59) Thomas Peschak.
Today's guest is National Geographic Explorer and photographer Thomas Peschak . He joins Cool Science Radio to talk about his new book Wild Seas. This book contains over 200 remarkable images from wild ocean locales around the globe including his celebrated photo of a great white shark closely following a marine biologist in a kayak.