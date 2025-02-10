Pledge Drive Thank You Gifts

KPCW is grateful for our generous donors, and to show our appreciation, we’re offering fantastic thank-you gifts during Winter Pledge Drive 2025!

Thanks to the support of dedicated local businesses, donors can receive a variety of local goods, service or activity vouchers, or gift cards. Whether it’s a delicious meal, a unique experience, or a special treat from a local favorite, your donation not only supports KPCW but also connects you with the best of our community.

Tune in from Monday, March 3 - Thursday, March 6 and donate to claim your gift!