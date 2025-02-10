Pledge Drive Thank You Gifts
KPCW is grateful for our generous donors, and to show our appreciation, we’re offering fantastic thank-you gifts during Winter Pledge Drive 2025!
Thanks to the support of dedicated local businesses, donors can receive a variety of local goods, service or activity vouchers, or gift cards. Whether it’s a delicious meal, a unique experience, or a special treat from a local favorite, your donation not only supports KPCW but also connects you with the best of our community.
Tune in from Monday, March 3 - Thursday, March 6 and donate to claim your gift!
Service / Activity
- Deer Valley, Single Day Winter Lift Ticket, Qty 1, $200+ Value
Service / Activity
- Stein Eriksen Lodge, Sunday Brunch, Qty 2, $145 Value
Service / Activity
- Woodward Park City, All Access Ticket, Qty 1, $129 Value
Service / Activity
- Kimball Art Center, Individual Adult Annual Membership, Qty 1, $55 Value
Restaurant Gift Card
- $50 Bill White Restaurants
- $50 The Cabin
Restaurant Gift Card
- $25 Red Banjo
- $25 Este Pizza
Local Goods
- $20 Beljar Home gift card
- $25 Christian Center gift card
Service / Activity
- Park City Museum, Adult Admission, Qty 1, $15 Value
Restaurant Gift Card
- $10 Alberto's Mexican Restaurant
- $10 Davanza's
Local Goods
- Samak Smokehouse, Bag of Jerky Jerky, Qty 1, $11 Value
- $10 Alpine Apothecary gift card
Contribute to KPCW's Winter Pledge Drive with a $250 or $500 donation and have the opportunity to enjoy the best our community has to offer!
Donors at these levels will have the chance to redeem specially curated appreciation packages, packed with incredible dining and entertainment experiences from our generous business partners.
Stay tuned—these exciting packages will be revealed as we get closer to the Winter Pledge Drive!
