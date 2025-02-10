© 2025 KPCW

Pledge Drive Thank You Gifts

As a token of our appreciation, receive a gift from a local business when you contribute to KPCW's pledge drive.

KPCW is grateful for our generous donors, and to show our appreciation, we’re offering fantastic thank-you gifts during Winter Pledge Drive 2025!

Thanks to the support of dedicated local businesses, donors can receive a variety of local goods, service or activity vouchers, or gift cards. Whether it’s a delicious meal, a unique experience, or a special treat from a local favorite, your donation not only supports KPCW but also connects you with the best of our community.

Tune in from Monday, March 3 - Thursday, March 6 and donate to claim your gift!

Winter 2025 Gift Options
$300+ Donation $200+ Donation $150+ Donation $100+ Donation $50+ Donation $25+ Donation
$300+ Donation

Service / Activity

  • Deer Valley, Single Day Winter Lift Ticket, Qty 1, $200+ Value
$200+ Donation

Service / Activity

  • Stein Eriksen Lodge, Sunday Brunch, Qty 2, $145 Value
$150+ Donation

Service / Activity

  • Woodward Park City, All Access Ticket, Qty 1, $129 Value
$100+ Donation

Service / Activity

  • Kimball Art Center, Individual Adult Annual Membership, Qty 1, $55 Value

Restaurant Gift Card

  • $50 Bill White Restaurants
  • $50 The Cabin
$50+ Donation

Restaurant Gift Card

  • $25 Red Banjo
  • $25 Este Pizza

Local Goods

  • $20 Beljar Home gift card
  • $25 Christian Center gift card
$25+ Donation

Service / Activity

  • Park City Museum, Adult Admission, Qty 1, $15 Value

Restaurant Gift Card

  • $10 Alberto's Mexican Restaurant
  • $10 Davanza's

Local Goods

  • Samak Smokehouse, Bag of Jerky Jerky, Qty 1, $11 Value
  • $10 Alpine Apothecary gift card
Dining & Entertainment Packages
$500+ Donation $250+ Donation
$500+ Donation

Contribute to KPCW's Winter Pledge Drive with a $250 or $500 donation and have the opportunity to enjoy the best our community has to offer!

Donors at these levels will have the chance to redeem specially curated appreciation packages, packed with incredible dining and entertainment experiences from our generous business partners.

Stay tuned—these exciting packages will be revealed as we get closer to the Winter Pledge Drive!

$250+ Donation

Stay tuned—these exciting packages will be revealed as we get closer to the Winter Pledge Drive!