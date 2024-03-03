Changes coming in Utah after legislature passes over 590 bills

The 104 members of the Utah Legislature wrapped their annual 45-day session on Friday night. Before the gavel fell, they passed a record number of 591 bills, including facilitating nearly $2 billion to construct a pair of new sports arenas in the hopes of luring professional baseball and hockey teams to the Beehive State.

They kicked off the session in a rush to target diversity programs and joined a growing number of states passing anti-transgender legislation.

In between, they spent more than $29 billion on next year’s budget, cut taxes, addressed homelessness and tackled hundreds of other issues.

This story was posted as part of the Utah News Collab. For more on bills passed during this general session, view the full story at sltrib.com.

