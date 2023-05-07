© 2023 KPCW

Utah

Northern Lights could make a return to Northern Utah Sunday

KPCW | By Leslie Thatcher
Published May 7, 2023 at 12:29 PM MDT
Northern Lights 4-23-Phil Bondurant.jpg
Phil Bondurant
/
The Northern Lights made it south to Utah April 23, 2023 and could return Sunday or Monday.

Residents in northern Utah could be treated to a rare and spectacular sky show tonight for the second time in a couple of weeks.

The Salt Lake City office of the National Weather Service indicated Sunday that the Aurora Borealis, more popularly known as the "northern lights," could make a return to Utah’s skies the next two nights.

According to the NWS, conditions are good for the sky show to be seen in parts of the state with skies expected to clear and a strong geomagnetic storm forming. The only unknown variable is whether the lights will be strong enough to reach Utah.

Graphics from the Space Weather Prediction Center don't put Utah in the main target area of the Aurora Borealis on either night, but it appears large enough that residents could get lucky as they did a few weeks ago.

Aurora graphic-5-7-2023-NOAA.jpg
National Weather Service
/
National Weather Service

During the overnight hours of April 23-24, some Utahns, including those in Summit and Wasatch counties, were treated to the northern lights.

The NWS says the best time to see the lights Sunday or Monday are between 9 p.m. and midnight and to look north.

You can find more here: https://www.swpc.noaa.gov/content/aurora-dashboard-experimental

