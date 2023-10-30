UTA to enhance ski bus service for this winter’s season

The Utah Transit Authority plans to increase capacity for bus routes to four ski resorts this winter, it announced Oct. 22.

Buses will offer all-day service to Alta, Brighton, Snowbird and Solitude Mountain this winter, including backup buses that will jump into action during peak times.

The resorts will continue to offer free transit on UTA buses for riders with a season pass or IKON pass. For non-passholders, one-way fares on ski buses are $5.

UTA also plans to expand its employee van service, offering a commuting option specific to resort workers. It said its goal is both to support resort operations and to create greater capacity on other buses for skiers.

UTA is working to recruit new bus drivers to support its plans for increased capacity this winter.

UTA’s ski bus service will begin Nov. 26 and continue through mid-April.

Park City’s resorts are not served by UTA. Skiers traveling from Salt Lake City to Park City can take High Valley Transit’s free route 107 to Kimball Junction.

For more information about this winter’s ski bus services, visit the UTA and High Valley Transit websites.