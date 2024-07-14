Utah officials respond to Trump shooting with calls for prayer, glints of anger

As a shaken nation reacted to a shooting that injured former President Donald Trump as he was onstage for a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, Utah officials urged prayer as they expressed outrage over the violence.

One audience member at the rally was killed and the suspected gunman, who fired from an elevated position outside the event, was “neutralized,” according to Anthony Guglielmi, chief of communications for the Secret Service, in a statement. Two more audience members were critically injured.

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox on his official X account called the attack “sickening and horrifying.”

“Abby and I join all Americans in praying for him and hope justice is swift for anyone involved,” Cox said.

On his personal X account, Cox — in the news this week as he again shared his “Disagree Better” campaign, urging civil political discourse and cautioning against hyperpartisanship — reposted a number of messages about calming the rhetoric in response to the attack.

Cox also offered thanks for the efforts of the Secret Service members who rushed in without hesitation.

Utah Senate President Stuart Adams, R-Layton, said in a statement the attack is “deeply troubling” and shared his relief that Trump is safe.

“It is imperative we uphold non-violence as a fundamental principle, regardless of our political differences. My prayers are with him for a swift and complete recovery,” Adams said. “My condolences to all those affected by this despicable act. Praying for our country to unite and stand up against violence.”

Utah House Speaker Mike Schultz, R-Hooper, said: “This is a sad day for America. Any type of political violence is unacceptable and is an attack on everything our country stands for. I pray for President Trump and for our country.”

Senate Minority Leader Luz Escamilla, D-Salt Lake City, issued a statement saying Utah’s Senate Democrats condemn political violence.

“In a democracy, it is crucial that all voices can be heard without fear of harm or intimidation, regardless of their political affiliation or ideology,” Escamilla said. “I urge all Utahns to stand together in rejecting violence and embracing the democratic principles of peaceful dialogue and mutual respect.”

House Minority Leader Angela Romero, D-Salt Lake City, also denounced the violence and said, “Political violence in any form has no place in our society and undermines the democratic principles we stand for.”

Reactions from Utahns in Congress

In a joint message on X, Utah Republican Sen. Mike Lee joined Robert O’Brien, a Trump administration national security adviser, in calling for President Joe Biden to order all federal charges against Trump dropped, and to ask leaders in Georgia and New York to do the same with state charges there.

“Such a gesture would help heal wounds and allow all Americans to take a deep breath and reflect on how we got here. Our prayers are with the victims of the shooting, President Trump and our country,” Lee and O’Brien said.

Lee also posted on his personal account, calling for “government control” rather than “gun control” and questioning the amount of power that the federal government and the president have.

Utah Sen. Mitt Romney posted: “Relieved the former President is safe and doing well. Outrageous and tragic that anyone would make such a heinous and evil act. Grateful for the quick response from Secret Service agents. This is a deeply sad day for America.”

Utah Rep. Blake Moore on social media called the shooting a likely assassination attempt, saying it and violence toward the former president’s supporters are “sickening.” He offered a prayer for Trump, his team, and Pennsylvanians.

Utah Rep. Celeste Maloy said on X: “Praying for President Trump, everyone at the rally, and our nation. I urge people everywhere to lower the temperature of our political discourse.”

Utah Republican Rep. John Curtis shared his gratitude for Trump’s safety and the actions of Secret Service and law enforcement.

Rep. Burgess Owens shared a post asking for prayers for Trump and another criticizing the media.