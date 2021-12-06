Density and trees on Midway public hearing agenda

One public hearing concerns a change to density requirements for mixed-use developments, which would reduce the maximum units allowed per acre from 20 to five.

The Midway Planning Commission recommends the city council deny the change. According to Midway City Planner Luke Robinson, they’re concerned that could limit affordable housing options in the future.

Another hearing will consider requiring developers to plant more trees. Robinson says the city wants tree minimums in part to reflect a Tree City U.S.A. distinction Midway received last year.

“We don’t have a lot of guidance in our current landscape code regarding landscape requirements,” Robinson says. “It’s not that we’re getting a bunch of details in there, but we did want to have some minimums as far as tree counts and things of that nature, just so that it was fairly explicit.”

Proposed rules include requiring 15 trees be planted per acre developed, and no more than 20% of trees could be the same species on a property.

Another proposal would restrict the use of native grass and wildflower seed to sloped land.

People can also comment on a development of nearly 150 homes plus commercial buildings called The Village. It would be located at 541 East Main Street.

The developer has final approval to build but has drawn up new plans and is asking for a few changes, including decreasing the number of units and increasing open space.

“It is a major project for us,” says City Planner Michael Henke. “These are the last couple of parcels that have significant acreage in our commercial zone that haven’t been developed. There are other parcels, but none as large as this. It also is significant because it’s next to Memorial Hill, and so we’re very sensitive to the development around Memorial Hill. I think generally, the neighbors are feeling better about this new, revised plan than they were about the original plan.”

The meeting is Tuesday at 6 p.m. at the Midway Community Center at 160 West Main Street. To attend via Zoom, visit midwaycityut.org.