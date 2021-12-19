Heber City Council to hold final 2021 meeting before new officials take over

It’ll be the last meeting Mayor Kelleen Potter oversees, and the last time Franco and Wayne Hardman participate as councilors. On Tuesday, January 4, Mayor-elect Heidi Franco and Councilors-elect Scott Phillips and Yvonne Barney will be sworn in for four-year terms.

The council will decide whether to spend $200,000 to replace a bridge on Mill Road. At the northeast corner of town, the bridge passes over the Wasatch Canal. In total, the project costs $280,000, and the Central Utah Water Conservancy District will manage construction and cover about $70,000 of the cost.

The council will also consider pledging to pay $20,000 on an outdoor gym by March in a non-binding memorandum of understanding. Approved with the rest of the 2022 budget on December 7, the majority of the project will be funded by $130,000 in grants from healthcare and nonprofit funding.

The gym would be made by Fitness Court, a company that partners with the National Fitness Campaign. It would come with built-in equipment for routines like pull-ups, lunges, core exercises, push-ups and more.

Addressing an item that was tabled from a meeting earlier this month, the council will consider amending the Old Mill Village development, which will bring over 160 residential units and businesses.

That project was approved by the council last March. Its developer is asking the council to waive a screening process for applicants for attainable housing off U.S. 40, south of Old Mill Road and north of Center Creek Road.

Another topic concerns the proposed site for a new high school. As it’s on land the city’s in the process of annexing, the city will review a protest by a nearby property owner. The city will either deny the annexation or send it to the boundary commission for review, the next step in the annexation process.

The meeting will begin Tuesday at 6 p.m. at City Hall, 75 North Main Street. To attend via Zoom, visit heberut.gov.

