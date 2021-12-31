Many Wasatch County businesses staying open over New Year's weekend

In Heber City, the Smith’s grocery store is keeping normal 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. hours through the New Year’s weekend. Down the road, Lee’s Marketplace closes at 9 on New Year’s Eve Friday and is open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. New Year’s Day. Natural Grocers will close Saturday.

The Heber City liquor store will also be closed on New Year’s Day.

Popular Heber City restaurants like the Back 40 Grill and Spin Cafe reported having regular hours.

Heber City and Wasatch County government offices are closed Friday and over the weekend.

The Midway Ice Rink will be open to skaters for a full day until 9:30 p.m. Friday. On Saturday, hours are noon to 7 p.m.