Wasatch County Council considers funding Provo Canyon trail

The council has been considering whether to spend nearly $2 million on a trail into Provo Canyon. The Utah Department of Transportation and Mountainland Association of Governments are expected to cover the rest of the roughly $30 million project, and they’ll have employees at this week’s meeting to discuss it.

For years, Wasatch County has sought to expand local trail systems to connect to other counties. The trail would connect Vivian Park, along Provo Canyon Road, to Deer Creek Reservoir.

Wasatch County Planning Director Doug Smith told KPCW in late 2021 that the idea is to complete a trail system that goes from Utah Lake through Wasatch County and into Park City and Coalville. It could eventually expand through Parleys Canyon.

The council may vote on the trail project at the meeting.

Also during the meeting, SkyRidge Development will ask for the county’s help in seeking state funding for parking and a guard rail near a trail along the Jordanelle Parkway. County Manager Dustin Grabau says the developer could seek state grant money, since the trail connects into the Jordanelle State Park.

The council will also consider directing Grabau to buy land on behalf of the county in the North Fields from an undisclosed private owner. Grabau says the county will release details on that sale when it’s complete.

In response to a protest of a recent annexation proposal into Heber City, the council will establish its boundary commission and set up dates to review the complaint.

The proposed annexation is on the western boundary of the city and is a site the school district is considering for a potential new high school.

The protest comes from a property owner whose land isn’t part of the annexation. Their property would be surrounded on two sides by the land to be annexed into the Heber City limit, which they argue goes against land-use code.

The Heber City Council heard the protest in a December meeting but voted 3 to 1 to continue the annexation process and work out the details later.

Also during the meeting, the council will approve residential exemption appeals for property taxes that were filed late in 2021. The county offered exemptions for those who missed the deadline to claim a 45% reduction by proving they live on their properties at least six months out of the year.

The Wednesday meeting is at 3 p.m. at the Wasatch County Administration Building at 25 North Main Street in Heber City. To attend via Zoom, visit wasatch.utah.gov.