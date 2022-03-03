As filing deadline approaches, just one Wasatch County race is contested

None of the current three Wasatch County Council members whose seats are up for election in 2022 will run again.

All of those who have filed to run in Wasatch County races are Republicans.

So far, two candidates are running for council seat A in November. That’s an at-large seat, meaning it represents the entire county rather than a district.

One candidate is Mary Williams, a longtime Heber City resident and business owner. In addition to running a spa, she’s served on the Wasatch County Citizens Corps and is a crossing guard for the Heber City Police Department.

Midway resident Kim Facer is also running for council seat A. He has a background in finance and real estate.

One candidate has filed for each of the two district-specific council seats.

Erik Rowland filed for council seat C, representing northern Heber City and much of the Jordanelle area. He’s a software developer who served on the Heber City Council from 2012 to 2015.

The earliest council candidate to file was Wasatch County Planning Commission member Karl McMillan. He’ll run for seat F, which covers a large swath of eastern Wasatch County.

As of Thursday, Sheriff Jared Rigby, County Attorney Scott Sweat and County Clerk Auditor Joey Granger had each filed for reelection, and no one had filed to challenge them.

That’s also the case for elections to two school board seats. Incumbents Cory Holmes and Tyler Bluth both filed for reelection to represent the Heber North and South districts, respectively.

Anyone wishing to run for office in Wasatch County this year must do so at the county clerk’s office by 5 p.m. Friday. That office is located in the County Administration Building at 25 North Main Street in Heber City.