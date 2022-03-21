Stalled home under construction near Midway up for sale

Two large unfinished buildings sit off State Route 113, near the Provo River.

One is an eight-bedroom, 12-bathroom, 20,000-square-foot mansion, and the other is a 5,000-square-foot carriage home.

The project has been a topic of community interest since construction began in 2017 and since grinded to a halt. According to Wasatch County Building Department Head Quinn Davis, the last time the county inspected new construction there was more than two years ago.

The property’s located at the southwest corner of the North Fields and is surrounded by open land.

According to Michael Malmrose of Fathom Realty, the former owner lost interest in the project while pursuing philanthropic initiatives in Guatemala and recently sold the property. Some of that work is documented at welcomehand.org.

The new owner, represented by Malmrose, listed it Friday for nearly $5 million.

The half-finished buildings sit on nearly 10 acres. Foundations of walls, ceilings, stairs and patios are installed, as well as many windows and doors. According to the listing, its plans include a therapy pool and full-sized pool, exercise room, golf simulator, indoor volleyball court and a room designed for virtual reality installations.

Two of the bedrooms are designed like dormitories. The listing says the house sleeps up to 60 people. According to Wasatch County Planner Austin Corry, the single-family residential zoning of the large house and conditional-use zoning at the smaller one would only allow an owner to use them for long-term rentals, meaning for a minimum of 30 days.

The property’s address is 106 North Legacy Way in Heber City. The listing can be found using this link.