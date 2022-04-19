Wasatch County Council to discuss Heber Valley UDOT traffic project

What would work best for Heber City to manage traffic through its downtown - a bypass road? Modified downtown streets? Something else? The Wasatch County Council is looking for the answer to that question.

Council Chair Mark Nelson says its planned discussion Wednesday is not a public hearing, just a counsel conversation. Even so, the council may take public comments.

In a meeting in late March, council members said they should focus on their role in the project in the months to come. Several agreed the project is one of the most influential things that will happen in the Heber Valley for years to come. Councilor Marilyn Crittenden said she’d support language calling the study a priority in the county’s vision statement.

According to County Manager Dustin Grabau, the council may use the discussion to create a resolution to summarize its preferences.

UDOT will eventually make the final decision about the project. According to Wasatch County and Heber City governments, UDOT has met with some of them to get feedback.

The council will also consider declaring next month “Mental Health Awareness Month.” The resolution mentions that nationally, May has already been recognized as mental health awareness yearly.

A county calendar shows a list of events in May related to mental wellness at Wasatch County schools and trails.

The meeting is scheduled for at 3 p.m. at the Wasatch County Administration Building. To attend via Zoom, visit wasatch.ut.gov.