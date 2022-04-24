Full slate of mental health events underway in Wasatch County

The free programs Wasatch Behavioral Health is offering began last week and will last through next month.

Organizer Audra Rhodes says like everywhere, mental health is a subject worth focused attention in Wasatch County.

“It's estimated that one in five people experienced mental health illnesses in the United States, and that is the same in Wasatch County, says Audra Rhodes, an organizer with Wasatch Behavioral Health. “We have seen a rise in anxiety and depression among our students in the county, and we've seen that mirrored within the adult population in talking to our community partners.”

The initiative kicked off with the first of four Mental Health Mondays scheduled through May 9. Organizers hope to foster conversations in the community to reduce the stigma around mental health. Participating businesses are giving discounts and goodie bags.

In addition to the Monday plans, speakers addressing different aspects of mental health are scheduled this Wednesday and next at Timpanogos Middle School from 7 to 8 p.m. Last Wednesday, BYU assistant professor Christian Sabey kicked off the series by discussing the definition of happiness. The talks include Q and A sessions.

This Wednesday, family therapist Tim Cregor talks about dealing with anxiety and depression. On May 4, Corbin Allred will dive into the impacts of social media on mental well-being.

This Monday through Thursday, Wasatch High School Counselor Jennifer Roskelley will hold Mental Health First Aid sessions from 4 to 6 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. at Wasatch High School. Rhodes says it’s to teach adults how to help someone struggling with mental health challenges or substance abuse.

For a full calendar and information about registering for events, including other events like a nature walk and yoga night, visit kpcw.org.