Midway City Council takes up new Main Street development, RAP Tax bid

The Village development in Midway plans to build nearly 150 townhomes and 50,000 square feet of commercial space, including a gym, between Main Street and Memorial Hill.

On Tuesday, the Midway City Council will consider approving phases 1 and 2 of that project. The phases up for approval Tuesday entail all the commercial buildings and 45 of the homes.

If approved, those buildings and homes would occupy 10 acres of a 30-acre parcel that is one of the last undeveloped pieces of property in Midway’s commercial district on Main Street, near City Park.

The Midway City Planning Commission has unanimously approved the first two phases.

The council will also bring up a recreation, arts and parks sales tax, more commonly known as a RAP Tax. Last year’s effort to pass a county-wide RAP tax failed by eight votes out of more than 7,000 ballots. Dozens of counties and cities in Utah, especially where tourism is popular, have already adopted RAP taxes.

RAP taxes charge shoppers an extra penny for every $10 spent for 10 years. Wasatch County estimated it would have generated about $800,000 in 2022. Midway would have received a share of that proportionate to its population.

Now Midway wants to pass its own RAP Tax that would be levied only within its city limits if Wasatch County doesn’t try again this year.

The council may vote on a draft letter to the Wasatch County Council indicating its intent to put the tax up for a vote in this year’s election. The letter states the city would use the revenue for botanical, cultural, recreational, and zoological initiatives.

It also says a majority of voters in Midway voted yes on the tax in 2021 and that Midway would support Wasatch County trying again to pass the RAP Tax county-wide this year.

The meeting will take place at Midway Town Hall, 75 North 100 West at 6 p.m. For the full agenda, or for how to attend the meeting electronically, visit midwaycityut.org.

