Heber City Council to consider budget, shipping container regulations, outdoor gym

KPCW | By Ben Lasseter
Published June 20, 2022 at 6:28 PM MDT
Heber City Hall
Ben Lasseter
/
KPCW
Heber City Hall is located at 75 North Main Street.

The Heber City Council will meet Tuesday and finalize its budget for the upcoming year.

Heber City’s fiscal year ends next Thursday. Between July 1 and June 30, 2023, Heber plans to spend $76.5 million.

That includes an additional $250,000 for three new city staff positions, a health benefits cost increase of about $230,000, and $550,000 for the ongoing project to replace water and sewer lines.

Also at the meeting, the council will decide how to regulate shipping containers. For the last six months, the city hasn’t enforced its rules banning the containers in commercial, mixed-use, manufacturing and industrial zones. But that temporary zoning ordinance expired, and the council is deliberating whether — and where — to allow containers in the city.

The council will also consider allowing an outdoor gym at Muirfield Park. The council formerly approved the gym to be built at Red Ledges Park, but those plans fell apart.

The Tuesday meeting begins at 6 p.m. at Heber City Hall, 75 N. Main St. To attend via Zoom, visit heberut.gov.

