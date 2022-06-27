Wasatch County electricity, sewer fees to increase

Last week, Heber Light and Power decided to raise electricity rates. That follows the Wasatch County Solid Waste Special Service District also deciding to charge more earlier this month.

Heber Light and Power services Wasatch County residents in and around Heber City, Midway, Daniel and Charleston.

The 5.5% monthly increase will take effect on October utility bills. Heber Light and Power Chief Financial Officer Bart Miller says the average consumer, using about 900 kilowatt hours per month, will pay about $5 a month more.

The vote to raise rates this year also includes additional increases of the same amount in 2023 and 2024. That means a 16.5% increase over three years.

Miller says inflation is one factor, with products like power transformers the company has to buy increasing by around 20%.

But he says the main drivers of the rate increase are capital projects running up costs and debt for the company. That includes a new $20 million (WEB: $22 million) station to connect to the national power grid. The new one will be capable of delivering about three times the power the current system can handle.

The solid waste rate increase affects the entire county’s utility bills. For the average residential household paying about $48 per quarter, the 15% increase means an extra $7 every three months or around $30 more a year.

For more information on Heber Light and Power, visit heberpower.com. The Wasatch County Solid Waste Special Service District invites anyone who has questions to call 435-657-3280.