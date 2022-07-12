Wasatch County Council to hear updates on Mayflower ski resort, property values

As construction continues at Mayflower Mountain Resort, new skiing and summer-use trails may be next on the list.

Vice President of Development Brooke Hontz of Extell, which is Mayflower’s developer, will present 14 skiing trail and 11 hiking and biking trail designs. Extell wants to build the trails south of the main construction area on land controlled by the Bureau of Land Management. No action is scheduled on the trails Wednesday.

County Assessor Todd Griffin will also have an update on taxpayers’ property values this year.

Griffin’s office conducted assessments through May. He said he’s been playing catch-up, assessing some properties that were years overdue.

Now that assessments are filed for the tax year, Griffin said Wednesday’s update will cover how his office fared with those tasks. That will include a brief overview of the methods used.

He noted that other information about tax bills, such as how many property owners might expect increases or decreases in their bills, will come later. He said the clerk-auditor’s office is working on those details.

Later in the meeting, the council will consider sending an official message to the Utah Department of Transportation about the ongoing study of rerouting highway traffic around Heber City.

The council may vote to submit a statement to UDOT. UDOT’s taking public comment through July 22 on options it’s considering to move traffic out of downtown Heber.

A draft of the county statement says it’s opposed to three of the five designs still under consideration, all of which would put a road through the North Fields.

The statement says one of those options would cause problems related to water flow for properties and a historic “special aquatic site.” It says two other designs would also harm that unspecified aquatic site.

An online petition against two of those routes has gathered 900 signatures.

In May, the council passed a similar resolution against a bypass through the North Fields. That was before the most recent designs were released.

Another action item on the agenda would officially put a recreation, arts and parks tax, called a RAP tax, on the 2022 ballot. Last week, the council voted unanimously in favor of notifying Midway and Heber City that it intended to do so after those cities said they’d put their own versions of a RAP tax on their ballots.

The RAP tax is a sales tax that generates money for recreation, arts and parks projects. If it passes, it will add a penny to every $10 spent in the county. It would not apply to most grocery sales.

The Wednesday meeting is happening at 3 p.m. at the Wasatch County Administration Building, which is at 25 North Main Street in Heber City.

For a link to the full agenda and information on attending the meeting via Zoom, visit wasatch.utah.gov.