© 2022 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Regional News

Park City Pickleball Club up to 1,000 members

KPCW | By Leslie Thatcher
Published July 21, 2022 at 2:57 PM MDT
Val Olson (from left), Rick Kamm, Steve David and Dee Haskins play up to the net during a pickleball game at Monument Valley Park in Colorado Springs, Colo., in 2011.
Colorado Springs Gazette
/
MCT via Getty Images
The Park City Pickleball Club is hosting an open tournament August 4- 6, 2022.

The Park City Pickleball Club is hosting a three-day tournament the first weekend of August and registration is now underway.

Registration for the men’s, women’s and mixed doubles tournament is available online at pcpickballclub.com. Club president Greg Leitzke says participants don’t have to be members to register.

“It's open to the public,” Leitzke said. “So, we'll get some people from around the region. You'll see people there from like St. George, and maybe Idaho, etc. But most of the players will come from the Salt Lake City Valley, or they'll come from Park City.”

People who don’t have playing partners can sign up as singles the club will match same-skilled players.

“We will try to find some in your same age bracket, the same play level, and then you able to play,” he said. “So if you go on and sign up for the tournament, we'll do our best to find a partner for you. And rarely is that not possible.”

The club has rented out all 12 courts at Willow Creek Park during the 3-day tournament, August 4 – 6. Play starts at 8 a.m. each day. The public is invited to come watch. Some seating for spectators during the gold medal matches will be available.

Now 1,000 members strong, the local pickleball club Leitzke says is seeing 50 new members register a month. The biggest challenge he says is to find a place to play inside during the winter, which has proved to be one of the main goals of the club.

“We found it really was to help serve as one voice to kind of help the county and the city build us better facilities,” Leitzke said. “We're not unlike all kinds of communities across the country, which are scrambling to build pickleball facilities to keep up with a greater growth.”

Membership dues are $25 a year. A link to the tournament registration page can be found in the online version of this story at kpcw.org.

Tags

Regional News Park City Pickleball ClubGreg Leitzke
Leslie Thatcher
Tough but fair, Leslie is the woman most of Park City wakes up with every weekday morning. Leslie has been at KPCW since 1990 and her years at KPCW have given her depth and insight, guiding her as she asks local leaders and citizens the questions on everyone’s minds during the live interviews of the Local News Hour.
See stories by Leslie Thatcher