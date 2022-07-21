Park City Pickleball Club up to 1,000 members

Registration for the men’s, women’s and mixed doubles tournament is available online at pcpickballclub.com. Club president Greg Leitzke says participants don’t have to be members to register.

“It's open to the public,” Leitzke said. “So, we'll get some people from around the region. You'll see people there from like St. George, and maybe Idaho, etc. But most of the players will come from the Salt Lake City Valley, or they'll come from Park City.”

People who don’t have playing partners can sign up as singles the club will match same-skilled players.

“We will try to find some in your same age bracket, the same play level, and then you able to play,” he said. “So if you go on and sign up for the tournament, we'll do our best to find a partner for you. And rarely is that not possible.”

The club has rented out all 12 courts at Willow Creek Park during the 3-day tournament, August 4 – 6. Play starts at 8 a.m. each day. The public is invited to come watch. Some seating for spectators during the gold medal matches will be available.

Now 1,000 members strong, the local pickleball club Leitzke says is seeing 50 new members register a month. The biggest challenge he says is to find a place to play inside during the winter, which has proved to be one of the main goals of the club.

“We found it really was to help serve as one voice to kind of help the county and the city build us better facilities,” Leitzke said. “We're not unlike all kinds of communities across the country, which are scrambling to build pickleball facilities to keep up with a greater growth.”

Membership dues are $25 a year. A link to the tournament registration page can be found in the online version of this story at kpcw.org.

