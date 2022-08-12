© 2022 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Wasatch County

“Twelfth Night” comes to Timpanogos Valley Theater Aug. 19-22

KPCW | By Ben Lasseter
Published August 12, 2022 at 4:32 PM MDT
Timpanogos Valley Theater
Ben Lasseter
/
KPCW
Representatives of the Timpanogos Valley Theatre told the Heber City Council they support the prospect of bringing a new

Shakespeare’s “Twelfth Night” is hitting the Heber Valley next weekend.

The product of an annual “boot camp” for adults, the Heber-based company will use a small group of actors to put on the show.

The romantic comedy brings shipwreck, lost siblings, disguises and love to the stage.

Jenny Hardy is one actor playing four parts.

“It's even a condensed period on what I think a theater would normally take to do a Shakespeare production,” Hardy said. “We started rehearsing July 25, I believe, and then we've just kind of been plowing through it quickly there.”

She says “Twelfth Night” is an audience-friendly show, even for those who may not already like Shakespeare. And she says a good production can be key to warming up to the legendary, if verbose, playwright, whose influence remains prevalent today, and not just in literature classes.

“I think that can really bring it to life for people,” Hardy says. “And so many of the stories that we know and love from modern stories, the roots are in Shakespeare stories.”

The show runs Friday, August 19, Saturday afternoon and evening, and the following Monday, August 22.

Tickets are on sale online. Visit timpvalleytheatre.com.

Timpanogos Valley Theater has also scheduled “The Importance of Being Earnest” September 21 through October 1.

Wasatch County
Ben Lasseter
Ben Lasseter reports for KPCW in Wasatch County. Before moving to Heber City, Ben worked in Manti as a general assignment newspaper reporter and editor.
See stories by Ben Lasseter