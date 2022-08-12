“Twelfth Night” comes to Timpanogos Valley Theater Aug. 19-22

The product of an annual “boot camp” for adults, the Heber-based company will use a small group of actors to put on the show.

The romantic comedy brings shipwreck, lost siblings, disguises and love to the stage.

Jenny Hardy is one actor playing four parts.

“It's even a condensed period on what I think a theater would normally take to do a Shakespeare production,” Hardy said. “We started rehearsing July 25, I believe, and then we've just kind of been plowing through it quickly there.”

She says “Twelfth Night” is an audience-friendly show, even for those who may not already like Shakespeare. And she says a good production can be key to warming up to the legendary, if verbose, playwright, whose influence remains prevalent today, and not just in literature classes.

“I think that can really bring it to life for people,” Hardy says. “And so many of the stories that we know and love from modern stories, the roots are in Shakespeare stories.”

The show runs Friday, August 19, Saturday afternoon and evening, and the following Monday, August 22.

Tickets are on sale online. Visit timpvalleytheatre.com.

Timpanogos Valley Theater has also scheduled “The Importance of Being Earnest” September 21 through October 1.