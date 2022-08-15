© 2022 KPCW

Midway to consider rule change to allow theater, new subdivision

KPCW | By Ben Lasseter
Published August 15, 2022 at 3:47 PM MDT
Web capture_15-8-2022_153948_www.highvalleyarts.org.jpeg
Midway City
A conceptual rendering shows a design to build a theater near Midway Main Street.

After approving a new resort earlier this month, the Midway City Council has a relatively light agenda this week. It will consider a new subdivision and future performing arts centers in town.

The council will discuss allowing performing arts centers in its Commercial-2 zone, at the request of the Midway Arts Center Foundation. While a specific plan isn’t up for approval in the meeting, it comes at a time of momentum for arts centers in Wasatch County.

A staff report says the Midway arts foundation wants to turn land just off Main Street into a theater. The report says the initiative could move forward but needs to raise funding.

The Wasatch County Arts Council, a separate entity, is also seeking to raise $50 million for an arts center in Heber City by 2029.

The council will also consider giving preliminary approval to an 18-unit subdivision on 6 acres near downtown on 100 East.

The proposal for Bonner Meadows includes single-family homes. If the council grants preliminary approval, the developer has a year to come back with a more detailed plan for final development approval.

The council recently approved a plan for the Ameyalli Resort on 29 acres with 80 hotel rooms, 23 cottages and 24 duplexes — a total of 237 bedrooms.

The council meets for a work meeting at 5 p.m., then the regular meeting starts at 6 p.m. at the Midway Community Center, 160 West Main Street. Visit midwaycityut.org or the Midway City Facebook page to attend the meeting by video.

Ben Lasseter
Ben Lasseter reports for KPCW in Wasatch County. Before moving to Heber City, Ben worked in Manti as a general assignment newspaper reporter and editor.
See stories by Ben Lasseter
