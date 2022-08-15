Midway to consider rule change to allow theater, new subdivision

The council will discuss allowing performing arts centers in its Commercial-2 zone, at the request of the Midway Arts Center Foundation. While a specific plan isn’t up for approval in the meeting, it comes at a time of momentum for arts centers in Wasatch County.

A staff report says the Midway arts foundation wants to turn land just off Main Street into a theater. The report says the initiative could move forward but needs to raise funding.

The Wasatch County Arts Council, a separate entity, is also seeking to raise $50 million for an arts center in Heber City by 2029.

The council will also consider giving preliminary approval to an 18-unit subdivision on 6 acres near downtown on 100 East.

The proposal for Bonner Meadows includes single-family homes. If the council grants preliminary approval, the developer has a year to come back with a more detailed plan for final development approval.

The council recently approved a plan for the Ameyalli Resort on 29 acres with 80 hotel rooms, 23 cottages and 24 duplexes — a total of 237 bedrooms.

The council meets for a work meeting at 5 p.m., then the regular meeting starts at 6 p.m. at the Midway Community Center, 160 West Main Street. Visit midwaycityut.org or the Midway City Facebook page to attend the meeting by video.

