Affordable housing at Mayflower hits construction delays

As is the case with many major construction projects recently, contractors have taken longer to complete the Pioche apartments at the Mayflower than they once planned.

The Pioche project includes four complexes near what will soon be the country’s newest ski resort. Two of those targeted a September opening date.

Brooke Hontz is the assistant vice president of development for Extell, the resort developer. She says the earliest the apartments might house people is November.

When finished, Pioche will have 400 residential units. Of those, 17 will be for people who meet affordable housing income requirements.

Hontz says there will be more affordable housing at the resort, but many more steps are required to make any plans official. The development company will do that both by subsidizing people who live on-site and building some homes to be sold or rented at fixed rates.

“The 17 first actual units, minimum, are provided within Pioche Village Apartments,” Hontz says. “That's one type of built product that will be available to folks that qualify under the affordable parameters in the not-for-profit. However, there will be other types — possibly dorm, and then also other built products — for seasonal employees, but also management and family type of employees that we also see that are in need in the region.”

Hontz said Extell is looking at increasing its affordable housing commitment.

She says that depends on agreements happening between Wasatch County and the Military Installation Development Authority, also known as MIDA, a state agency overseeing the resort’s development.

County Manager Dustin Grabau told KPCW the council could vote next month on amending agreements it has with MIDA that would affect affordable housing.

The changes could apply county affordable housing requirements to resort land. That could prompt construction of about 140 affordable units intended as workforce housing on one parcel.

