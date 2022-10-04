Mayflower base complex would be largest building in Wasatch County

Just off U.S. Highway 40 across from the Jordanelle Reservoir, the newly approved Mayflower Mountain Resort skier services complex will be one of the busiest and most visible areas of the new resort. That’s partly because the site is just a few hundred feet from the roadway — but even more because it’ll be the new largest building in Wasatch County, according to Wasatch County Planning Director Doug Smith.

According to developers, the tallest building in the complex could reach 13 floors, including six underground, and construction could begin next spring.

“It's kind of the front-facing and back-of-house central building that provides all of the guest services that you typically see in a day skier lodge,” said Broke Hontz, vice president of development for Extell Utah. “It's a very key piece to the coming together of the entire resort, and specifically the ski beach and area we call the ice ribbon plaza.”

Extell Utah executives to the board of the Military Installation Development Authority, or MIDA, which is the state agency overseeing the resort development. The complex is designed to include more than 306 hotel rooms, more than 100 108 condos, a fitness center, commercial space and restaurants.

The design the board approved Tuesday estimates the project to be over 1.1 million square feet 1,120,446.

The complex will be situated between the base area ski lifts, parking lots and a plaza with ice skating.

Extell Utah The plaza at the complex opens up to the Mayflower ski beach area.

During summers, Hontz said the resort will repurpose the skating area for roller skating and use its ski beach for concerts.

The Mayflower skier services complex isn’t cleared for construction yet, according to Smith. Next, the project just needs building permits.

