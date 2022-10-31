Midway Arts Center proposed for the Homestead Resort

A 30,000-square-foot performing arts center may soon sit across the parking lot from the crater at the Homestead Resort.

The Homestead Group is asking the Midway City Council to look at the possibility of putting High Valley Arts’ Midway Arts Center, or MAC, at the Homestead.

The council will consider the project during a work session Tuesday at 5 p.m., before the council’s regular meeting. The work session will delve into parking, water rights, building height, design and setbacks from Homestead Drive.

If the council wants to move forward, the next step could be a petition from the Homestead Group to amend the Homestead’s master plan agreement.

Also on the agenda for the regular meeting starting at 6 p.m., Mountainland Association of Governments will propose an interlocal agreement to create the Wasatch Back Rural Planning Organization.

The group is a voluntary advisory organization charged with developing a long-range transportation plan for the Wasatch Back.

The Wasatch Back Rural Planning Organization would be made up of Summit and Wasatch counties as well as several cities and townships within the counties.

Another item up for discussion is an amendment to the The Village subdivision master plan. The developer is seeking changes regarding underground parking and what should happen if groundwater is discovered.

The amendment states that should groundwater be discovered, the developer must return before the city council with a plan for remediation, and that if the proposed remediation is rejected by the council, the council can revoke permission to install underground parking.

The amendment would also allow the developer to pump water from the project, if needed, into Midway Irrigation Company ditches.