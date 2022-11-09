Incumbents cruise to reelection in Wasatch County school board, council elections

In the race for Heber South seat D, Wasatch County School District Board of Education Vice President Tyler Bluth was reelected with a margin of more than 1,000 votes over write-in totals. He’ll continue to represent a district of 4,074 people.

Board member Cory Holmes received support from 1,436 voters, also trouncing write-in votes against him. His Heber North seat D represents 3,358 people.

The incumbents faced late write-in challengers, both of whom campaigned on promises to approve less spending by the school district.

Tamara Prewitt announced her campaign for Heber South seat D in September. Allen Throndson announced his campaign for the Heber North seat C in October.

After one Republican primary, which took place at the Wasatch County Convention in April, newcomer Republicans took all three seats up for election to the Wasatch County Council with no contest.

Luke Searle will take over the county at-large seat A on the county council. He defeated Mary Williams and Kim Facer in the primary.

Erik Rowland ran uncontested for council seat C, representing 4,074 voters in northern Heber City. Karl McMillan ran unopposed for seat F, which covers 4,542 voters in a large swath of eastern Wasatch County.

According to Wasatch County Clerk Joey Granger, the count includes 13,094 voters’ ballots out of a total of 20,700 active voters. That’s a 63% turnout. But, she said that doesn’t include hundreds of outstanding ballots that require further review, mostly ballots that included write-in candidates.