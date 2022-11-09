RAP Tax passes overwhelmingly in Wasatch County

In its second try, Wasatch County residents overwhelmingly supported the recreation, arts and parks tax.

This year, 6,968 voted yes for the sales tax, and 5,760 voted no, out of a total of nearly 13,000 voters. That’s a margin of over 1,200 more in support of the measure.

It adds a tenth of a percent to sales county-wide. That means people will spend an additional penny for every $10, excluding grocery sales.

The money generated by the tax will be reserved for trails, arts programs and facilities, and parks. Wasatch County, Heber City and Midway governments have an interlocal agreement to split the revenues by shares equivalent to population differences.

In recent years RAP taxes have been adopted in several other cities and counties in Utah, including Summit County, Salt Lake County, Provo, Orem, Duchesne City and Spanish Fork.

In 2021, the measure came up short in Wasatch County by just eight votes out of over 7,600.

According to Wasatch County Clerk Joey Granger, the count includes 13,094 voters’ ballots out of a total of 20,700 active voters. That’s a 63% turnout. But, she said that doesn’t include hundreds of outstanding ballots that require further review, mostly ballots that included write-in candidates.