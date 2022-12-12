Heber Valley ski trails open early, offer free day Friday

Following ski resorts across the state that opened earlier than they have in years, the cross-country ski trails in Wasatch County have also opened earlier than expected.

Just outside of Midway, Soldier Hollow and Wasatch Mountain State Park opened trails last Saturday.

At Soldier Hollow, the same cross-country trails used for the 2002 Olympics are open to everyone.

“If you're a classic skier, you know that having those grooves cut out is so important for a good experience,” Soldier Hollow Customer Engagement Manager and Heber City Councilwoman Rachel Kahler says. “Then skate skiing, you can really get out and just climb and go downhill and uphill.”

Kahler credits the early opening to the recent snowfall and a strong base of artificial snow underneath.

“With the fresh snow, we felt like people were anxious to go, and we did open a week early,” she says. “We're excited to see Mother Nature giving us her grace with a few fresh inches of powder.”

Soldier Hollow is open daily from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. This Friday only, as well as on January 13 and February 10, skiing is free. Ski, boot and pole rentals for classic or skate-skiing will also be free on a first-come-first-served basis.

The Nordic center opens at 8 a.m. and Kahler advises coming early for first priority, or waiting until morning riders return their equipment about noon.

She says trails are being groomed daily. As of now, about 3.5 out of the venue’s 11 total miles are open.

Other than free Friday, day passes cost $15 for adults and $5 for those under 18.

Tubing on seven snow lanes at Soldier Hollow opens Saturday, December 17. Kahler recommends making reservations. More information about tickets is available at this link .

Wasatch Mountain State Park also opened to cross-country skiers last Saturday.

“It’s a beautiful course with pines and cottonwoods and the turkeys and the deer — you’re skiing with wildlife,” says Jonathan Hunt, Wasatch Mountain State Park manager. “It’s such a relaxed setting on a flat, well-groomed course.”

Hours at the state park are seven days a week from 9 to 5. Day passes are $5, and monthly and season passes are available. Rental equipment is also available for a fee.

Also this winter, people can snowshoe, fat-tire bike, snowmobile and camp in cabins at Wasatch Mountain State Park.