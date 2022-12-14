New high school in Heber could soon get a builder

As spring 2023 approaches, the Wasatch County School District plans to begin construction on a new high school. First, its board of education needs to pick a contractor.

At Thursday’s meeting, the board will vote on an official request for bids on the project.

A staff report identifies three companies as candidates: Bud Mahas Construction, Hughes General Contractors and Westland Construction.

Hughes is currently contracted by the Park City School District. Bud Mahas Construction is based in Salt Lake City, and Westland Construction is based in Orem.

The school board meeting follows a decision last week by the Heber City Council to annex the school district’s 50-acre property for the new school into city limits.

The district hopes to break ground by spring 2023 and open the new campus in time for fall semester 2025.

The meeting will also include up to 20 minutes for public comment on any topic.