Tiger Woods bringing new 18-hole golf course to Park City

Tuesday, his golf course design firm, TGR Design®, and Marcella Club announced an alliance to create a new championship 18-hole golf course, Woods' first mountain course and first in Utah.

“I couldn’t be more excited to be partnering with Marcella Club to design and create a new championship golf course just outside Park City,” Tiger Woods, 82-time PGA Tour® winner, said in a statement. “Utah is an incredible place with favorable year-round weather that offers opportunities to be active outdoors throughout all four seasons: golfing, skiing, biking, hiking and fishing, the list goes on and on. I’m thrilled to be designing a course in such a special location. This new course is uniquely beautiful and will offer engaging play for every ability."

Marcella Club is a collaboration between Reef Capital Partners, with its club management company Elevated Life, Raintree Investment Corporation and Cross Lake Partners. The groups have golf developments including Reflection Bay at Lake Las Vegas and the newly opened Black Desert Resort in St. George. Marcella Club said it is the only private ski community with access to a golf membership in the Park City area. The club will offer memberships in three locations: Marcella Mountain, Marcella at Jordanelle Ridge and Marcella on Main.

Get more information here.