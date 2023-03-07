Wasatch County Council considers open space, Mayflower land, pickleball

In December, Wasatch County allowed landowners in the North Fields pastures to request special protections on their land, and the council will revisit that on Wednesday.

But such so-called agriculture protection areas could interfere with the state’s plan to build a bypass of U.S. Highway 40 around Heber City. Discussion during Wednesday’s county council meeting will examine whether that new code needs to be adjusted so it doesn’t prevent the state from building a bypass altogether.

“That piece of open space is one of the most prominent, one of the most treasured in our community, and so the county council is very much interested in ensuring that that section of it is preserved,” County Manager Dustin Grabau said. “On the other hand, there is, I think, a general consensus, an acknowledgement of the need of a bypass. So, that's kind of what one of the items tomorrow is, is to consider changes to our agricultural protection area to ensure that the bypass is still possible while preserving those pieces of the county that we valued the most.”

The council could also finalize a decision to give jurisdiction over about 70 acres of land in the Mayflower ski resort project area to the state. The council already unanimously voted to hand over the land, but one more administrative action is required before it’s taken over by MIDA, or Military Installation Development Authority.

The chair of the MIDA Board is State Senate President Stuart Adams. MIDA will take over making decisions on how that land is developed and collecting a portion of its taxes. County officials say it’s still a win for taxpayers because MIDA will develop the land in a manner that eventually generates other tax revenues to fill county coffers.

Development plans for that land include 140 affordable housing units, recreation fields, commercial space and market-rate housing.

Also at the meeting, the council could approve six new pickleball courts. These would double the number of courts at Southfield Park.

According to a staff report, the courts would cost nearly $380,000. Heber City and Midway have pledged $160,000. Grabau said the county would pay the roughly $220,000 remaining with money from impact fees on recreation projects.

The meeting will be held at the Wasatch County Administration Building, 25 North Main Street in Heber City.