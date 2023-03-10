New pickleball courts coming to Heber

A year ago, the Heber Valley Pickleball Club asked local governments for six new courts, and on Wednesday, it got the final piece of funding. The courts will be built at Southfield Park, where six pickleball courts already exist.

The total project cost is expected to be $379,000. The Wasatch County Council on Wednesday pledged $219,000 in a unanimous vote. Before Wednesday, Heber City and Midway City each pledged $40,000, and the pickleball club raised $80,000 on its own.

A Wasatch County Parks and Recreation employee told KPCW construction will begin this spring, but she didn’t know if they planned to finish this year.

Club members first asked local governments for the courts in early 2022. They brought large groups to council meetings and said the game is so popular, people usually have to wait to get on the courts.

Southfield Park is located at 895 West 100 South in Heber City.