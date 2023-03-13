© 2023 KPCW

Helicopter crash leads busy day for Wasatch County Search and Rescue

KPCW | By Parker Malatesta
Published March 13, 2023 at 12:13 PM MDT
wcsar313231.jpg
Wasatch County Search & Rescue
/

Wasatch County Search and Rescue crews were busy on Saturday, with three calls in less than two hours.

Shortly after 11 a.m., a helicopter crash landed on frozen Strawberry Reservoir. Wasatch County Search and Rescue Captain Kam Kohler said the cause of the accident remains unclear. The two people in the helicopter came away with some small cuts and bruises but are otherwise okay.

wcsar313232.jpg
Wasatch County Search & Rescue
/
Remnants from the crash. The cause of the accident is currently unknown.

Less than 10 minutes later, crews received a report of a snowmobile falling on top of a man, leaving him stuck near Tower Mountain east of Heber. LifeFlight was called in but was later turned away after the man was able to get up and move with the help of his son. The man did not require medical attention, Kohler said.

Around 1 p.m., search and rescue got a separate report of a woman who crashed her snowmobile into a trailer in the parking lot of Strawberry River. Outside of dealing with arm pain, Kohler said she didn’t need assistance.

wcsar313233.jpg
Wasatch County Search & Rescue
/
In snowmobile vs. trailer, the trailer won.

Kohler emphasized that avalanche risk remains the biggest danger for snowmobilers. He said that unless people are experienced in backcountry terrain, they should stay on established trails.

Parker Malatesta
KPCW Reporter
