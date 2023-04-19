Fatal accident shuts down SR-189 for hours Tuesday

Two people were killed when a car crossed the double line on Highway 189 near Wallsburg Tuesday afternoon and crashed into an SUV going the opposite direction.

It happened around 2:30pm Tuesday afternoon. According to the Utah Highway Patrol, a 2022 Lucid Air, which is an electric vehicle, was headed southbound. Witnesses say it was traveling at a high rate of speed around milepost 21 when it crossed into the northbound lanes and hit the left front end of a 2004 GMC Yukon.

Both vehicles ended up on the northbound shoulder. The Lucid caught fire and became fully engulfed in flames.

The drivers of both cars died.

Two other cars were involved, a Jeep Patriot and Subaru Crosstrek. The drivers in those vehicles suffered minor injuries.

The road between the Heber Valley and Provo was closed for more than five hours while investigators examined the scene and crews cleared the road. Officers directed traffic in alternating directions on the southbound shoulder during that time.

The identities of the drivers who died in the incident have not been released as of Wednesday morning.