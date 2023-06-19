Crash at Deer Creek Reservoir sends one to hospital

The crash happened just before 2 p.m. Saturday, June, 17 at the intersection of US 189 and Wallsburg’s Main Canyon Road, near the southeast corner of Deer Creek Reservoir.

A Toyota Tacoma was at a stop sign at the intersection. The motorcycle was heading south on US 189 in the left lane when the truck pulled out in front of it. The front end of the motorcycle hit the rear of the truck and the driver of the motorcycle was thrown from the bike.

A spokesperson with the Utah Department of Public Safety said the motorcycle driver was taken to the hospital with “substantial” injuries, but they did not appear to be life-threatening.

The driver of the truck was not injured.