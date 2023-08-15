Trevor Milton’s helipad request returns to Wasatch County Council

Trevor Milton has a helicopter pad on his property near Woodland, just inside the county line. On Wednesday, his lawyer is scheduled to ask the county council to allow him to use it. Helicopter pads are not included as a permitted accessory use in the P-160 zone where it’s located.

Milton is the founder of the electric truck maker Nikola.

According to Milton’s project manager, Cort Lockwood, Milton was unaware the helipad wasn’t permitted, and stopped using it and began the code amendment process when neighbors complained.

The amendment application lists several reasons why the county should allow landing pads on large properties that are separated from neighbors by a wide buffer zone. One reason was to increase transportation options. The application also noted allowing helicopters would “attract more affluent individuals to the area which will help bolster the local economy.”

On April 13, the Wasatch County Planning Commission made a recommendation to the county council to allow the landing pads — with a permit. Milton withdrew the request shortly before the Wasatch County Council planned to review it on April 19. Lockwood said they did so because they believed it wasn’t ready for approval.

Also during the Aug. 16 council meeting, the council could approve a construction contract for an upgrade at the jail. Other items on the agenda include a new proposed school, the 2024 county budget and economic development ideas in Heber City.