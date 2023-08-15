Wasatch County has new slogan, plans branding overhaul

“Better by Nature.”

That’s a tagline the Wasatch County Council approved to include in the county’s brand in the future.

County Manager Dustin Grabau compared it to Provo’s tagline “Welcome Home” or a company’s slogan.

“My hope is that people will see it as a little bit of a declaration that we feel like there's something special about this place, but also an aspiration of what we can do to raise the bar about how we serve the public, and how the public interacts with each other and the community that we have here,” he said.

The other brand aspects that could get a revamp include the logo and color scheme. The current logo is a crest with the peak of Mount Timpanogos.

Those details are yet to become official, and no deadline has been set.

Grabau touted the public engagement process the rebranding has entailed so far. He said the ideas came from surveys and focus groups with the public and staff.