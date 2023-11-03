© 2023 KPCW

Fire burns barn under construction near Jordanelle

KPCW | By Ben Lasseter
Published November 3, 2023 at 11:24 AM MDT
Near the Jordanelle Reservoir, a fire burns Friday morning in the area of the SkyRidge development called "Orion."

Fire crews fought a fire at a construction site in the SkyRidge development early Friday.

Around 7 a. m. Friday, a fire sparked at a barn under construction near the Jordanelle Reservoir.

Wasatch County Fire Assistant Chief Jason Provost said firefighters from his department and Park City arrived to find the barn engulfed in flames.

Fire crews worked to extinguish the blaze through the late morning.

The cause is under investigation.

Provost said the barn is a total loss.

No injuries were reported.
