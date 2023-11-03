Fire burns barn under construction near Jordanelle

Around 7 a. m. Friday, a fire sparked at a barn under construction near the Jordanelle Reservoir.

Wasatch County Fire Assistant Chief Jason Provost said firefighters from his department and Park City arrived to find the barn engulfed in flames.

Fire crews worked to extinguish the blaze through the late morning.

The cause is under investigation.

Provost said the barn is a total loss.

No injuries were reported.

