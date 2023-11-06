© 2023 KPCW

Grand Prix champ Kegan Swenson joins KPCW Wednesday

KPCW
Published November 6, 2023 at 7:02 PM MST
Keegan Swenson rides over a rocky stretch of the USA Cycling Mountain Bike National Cross-Country Championship in Winter Park, Colorado, Saturday.
Devon Balet
Keegan Swenson rides over a rocky stretch of the USA Cycling Mountain Bike National Cross-Country Championship in Winter Park, Colorado, Saturday.

KPCW welcomes Midway resident Keegan Swenson, who's coming off a banner year in mountain and gravel bike racing, on The Mountain Life Wednesday at 9 a.m.

Keegan Swenson recently took the 2023 Life Time Grand Prix title and a $25,000 prize, crowning him champion of a seven-race series spanning from California to Arkansas to Wisconsin.

On The Mountain Life, Swenson tells co-hosts Lynn Ware Peek and David Wintzer how he’s kept ahead of the competition so often over recent years, when he’s been a regular on national and international podiums.

Swenson will also discuss the impact of his partner Sofia Gómez Villafañe, who took the Grand Prix title in the women’s competition. Plus, Lynn and David ask about Swenson’s training approach, ups and downs as a professional cyclist, and goals for the future.

Each Wednesday at 9 a.m., The Mountain Life explores a wide variety of topics from health, fitness and nutrition to parenting, lifestyle and education.
