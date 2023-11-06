Grand Prix champ Kegan Swenson joins KPCW Wednesday

Keegan Swenson recently took the 2023 Life Time Grand Prix title and a $25,000 prize, crowning him champion of a seven-race series spanning from California to Arkansas to Wisconsin.

On The Mountain Life, Swenson tells co-hosts Lynn Ware Peek and David Wintzer how he’s kept ahead of the competition so often over recent years, when he’s been a regular on national and international podiums.

Swenson will also discuss the impact of his partner Sofia Gómez Villafañe, who took the Grand Prix title in the women’s competition. Plus, Lynn and David ask about Swenson’s training approach, ups and downs as a professional cyclist, and goals for the future.

