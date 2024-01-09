Here’s who’s running for Wasatch County government in 2024

Four seats are open on the Wasatch County Council for this year’s election.

Five candidates are running for Seat B, an at-large seat: Republicans Melvin McQuarrie, Colleen Bonner and Nick Lopez, Independent American Kenneth Bourassa, and Democrat Lisa Bahash.

Kendall Crittenden is running for a sixth term in Seat D, which covers much of Heber City. Also competing for that seat are Libertarian Jami Hewlett, Republican Mary Williams and Tori Broughton, a member of the United Utah party.

Sherrie Bercuson, a Democrat, entered the race against incumbent Mark Nelson for Seat E. That includes the Midway and Charleston areas of the county.

And Spencer Park is running for a new term in seat G, which represents Wallsburg, Daniel, and southern portions of the county. He declined to speak with KPCW about his bid.

The county assessor, recorder, surveyor and treasurer are also on the ballot. Incumbent recorder Marcy Murray and surveyor James Kaiserman, both Republicans, are running unopposed to keep their roles.

Republican Bob Adams is up against incumbent Todd Griffin, also a Republican, for the assessor role.

Republican Amber Gibbs filed as the only candidate in the treasurer race.

Residents who are running for those county seats without a party affiliation have until March 5 to collect 300 signatures and get on the ballot.

And school board seats E, F and G are open for election.

Kim Dickerson, a current school board member, is running for reelection for the eastern region of the school district. She’s up against Randall Lund.

Tom Stone and Brad Ehlert are seeking the Midway district seat, while Breanne Dedrickson and incumbent Marianne Allen are on the ballot for the southern region.

At the state level, Republican James Rex Moss is running for a seat on the State of Utah School Board.

Mike Kohler, also a Republican, is seeking reelection to his seat in the State House of Representatives. He’s opposed by Democrat Julie Monahan.

The general election is Nov. 5.