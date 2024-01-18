Former Midway mayor makes bid for county council

Bonner said she will bring a wealth of local government experience to the county council role. She served 12 years on Midway’s city council and four years as the town’s mayor. She lost the seat in 2017 when she ran for re-election against current mayor Celeste Johnson.

She is running for seat B. It’s an at-large seat currently occupied by Steve Farrell, whose term is ending. Bonner said she had been thinking about running for office for a while. She decided to throw her hat in the ring when she heard he wouldn’t run for reelection.

Bonner said with the Heber Valley’s population rapidly increasing, she hopes to help shape the direction of that growth as a member of county council.

“We could manage it and hopefully create a community that still has a rural flair as it grows, and preserve some of our assets as far as the North Fields and some of the open lands that we have,” she said.

During her tenure as Midway’s mayor, she said she was especially proud of creating a water audit to understand the city’s resources.

She said voters should trust her years of experience.

“My track record as far as the city council and mayor is, I always had a good working relationship with the different entities I worked with,” she said. “Whatever it was, I felt like I was able to bring a common-sense voice to the table.”

Bonner also cited her deep love for the Heber Valley. She says her ancestors were some of the original settlers in the county, and she wants to honor them by serving the community.

Bonner is running as a Republican.

She is one of five candidates seeking seat B. Republicans Melvin McQuarrie and Nick Lopez, Independent American Kenneth Bourassa, and Democrat Lisa Bahash are also running.

The general election is Nov. 5.