UDOT to expand highway along Deer Creek Reservoir

UDOT says it will expand the stretch of US-189 between Wallsburg and Charleston.

The two-lane road will go to four lanes along the Deer Creek Reservoir. The project will involve significant excavation of the hillside to allow the highway to be widened.

UDOT will also install wildlife fencing along the route.

The agency also plans to update parking and increase access to Deer Creek State Park’s Island Beach area.

UDOT is conducting an environmental study for the project and it’s asking Utahns to share feedback about the plans.

The public comment period is open through Feb. 15. Comments about the project can be shared by email, on the UDOT website and at the public meeting Jan. 31.

The meeting starts at 6 p.m. at Charleston’s Town Hall.