Midway Ice Castles closes for season Saturday

There’s just one more weekend to explore the Ice Castles in Midway.

Saturday, Feb. 17, is the last day to visit the attraction. Hours are from 6:30 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Ice Castles founder Brent Christensen said it’s always difficult to set the closing date.

“I wish we can go longer, but I’m happy with the season we’ve had, for sure,” he said.

The destination got a late start to the season after warm December temperatures delayed construction. Still, tens of thousands of visitors made a visit to Soldier Hollow this winter to see the icy winter wonderland.

Christensen said weather was more challenging elsewhere in the country – the Minneapolis Ice Castles were only open for three days this winter because of warmer weather. He said having sites around the country helps mitigate the financial impact of warm winters.

“We’re on a weather bubble just like anybody – farmers, for example, or ski resorts,” he said.

Tickets for the final weekend are available on the Ice Castles website.