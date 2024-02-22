Soldier Hollow Nordic Center to use 100% renewable energy

Soldier Hollow Nordic Center, U.S. Biathlon’s new headquarters, has partnered with Heber Light and Power to use renewable energy for all electric power at the facility.

That includes everything from the snowmaking system to the competition building set to host the international World Cup competition in early March.

The partnership with Heber Light and Power helps the International Biathlon Union with larger sustainability efforts in winter sport.

The IBU announced in September 2020 a sustainability policy and 10-year strategy to reduce 50% of the sport’s emissions and become climate neutral by 2030.