© 2024 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Soldier Hollow Nordic Center to use 100% renewable energy

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published February 22, 2024 at 5:26 PM MST
A skier at the 2023 Para Nordic World Cup crosses over the bridge at Soldier Hollow near the race course finish line.
Ben Lasseter
/
KPCW
A skier at the 2023 Para Nordic World Cup crosses over the bridge at Soldier Hollow.

Soldier Hollow Nordic Center's partnership with Heber Light and Power harmonizes with larger sustainability efforts in winter sport.

Soldier Hollow Nordic Center, U.S. Biathlon’s new headquarters, has partnered with Heber Light and Power to use renewable energy for all electric power at the facility.

That includes everything from the snowmaking system to the competition building set to host the international World Cup competition in early March.

The partnership with Heber Light and Power helps the International Biathlon Union with larger sustainability efforts in winter sport.

The IBU announced in September 2020 a sustainability policy and 10-year strategy to reduce 50% of the sport’s emissions and become climate neutral by 2030.
Tags
Wasatch County Winter Sports
Sydney Weaver
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Sydney Weaver