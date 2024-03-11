Ameyalli, Homestead resort expansion plans on deck at Midway Planning Commission meeting

The Homestead Resort and the Ameyalli Resort are both poised to expand lodging and amenities. Tuesday evening, they’ll ask Midway’s planning commission to recommend their proposals.

The Homestead Resort will pitch an application to amend its master plan to include new condos and amenities. If approved, the resort will be able to build 68 new condos to sell, install pickleball courts and redesign the resort’s activity center. It will also build public trails along Homestead Drive. Those trails could be complete as soon as August.

The Ameyalli Resort, just a couple of miles away, is also on Tuesday’s agenda. With construction ramping up on-site, developer Chuck Heath has requested preliminary approval for the next building phases.

The plan includes 23 cottage units, several dozen hotel rooms and the Chopra House of Enlightenment, based on Deepak Chopra’s principles of wellness. There will also be a well-being center featuring restaurants, a spa and an event center.

If the planning commission recommends approval for the resorts’ proposals, they’ll head to the Midway City Council next for a final vote.

The meeting begins at 6 p.m. at the Midway Community Center. A link to attend virtually can be found on Midway's website.