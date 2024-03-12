© 2024 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

U.S. 189 reopens after semi-truck rollover closes Provo Canyon

KPCW | By Grace Doerfler
Published March 12, 2024 at 4:53 PM MDT
A tractor trailer crash closed U.S. 189 in both directions Tuesday afternoon.
UDOT
A tractor trailer crash closed U.S. 189 in both directions Tuesday afternoon.

A semi-truck crash closed U.S. 189 along Deer Creek Reservoir for several hours Tuesday afternoon, March 12.

The highway through the Provo Canyon reopened around 4 p.m. Tuesday, after a tractor trailer hauling French fries rolled in the westbound lanes around 1 p.m.

Emergency crews closed both directions of 189 for hours while they cleared the scene.

“They needed to close everything down in order to upright the truck,” Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Cameron Roden said. “The truck was on its side just off the westbound shoulder.”

He says the driver had minor injuries and no other vehicles were involved.

“During the crash, there was a minor fuel leak that they worked to contain,” Roden said. “Nothing serious as far as hazmat.”

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
Wasatch County
Grace Doerfler
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Grace Doerfler