U.S. 189 reopens after semi-truck rollover closes Provo Canyon

The highway through the Provo Canyon reopened around 4 p.m. Tuesday, after a tractor trailer hauling French fries rolled in the westbound lanes around 1 p.m.

Emergency crews closed both directions of 189 for hours while they cleared the scene.

“They needed to close everything down in order to upright the truck,” Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Cameron Roden said. “The truck was on its side just off the westbound shoulder.”

He says the driver had minor injuries and no other vehicles were involved.

“During the crash, there was a minor fuel leak that they worked to contain,” Roden said. “Nothing serious as far as hazmat.”

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.