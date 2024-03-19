New hotel and luxury lodge approved for Deer Valley East Village base in Wasatch County

The Military Installation Development Authority, known as MIDA, has approved more development around the base of Deer Valley Resort’s East Village expansion in Wasatch County.

During MIDA’s Development Review Committee meeting Tuesday, March 19, members voted yes to site plans for the Pioche Hotel and the Marcella Lodge.

The 180-room Pioche Hotel is planned along Deer Hollow Road, just above the Jordanelle gondola offering access to the slopes.

Extell’s Andrew Sellnau said a nationally recognized company will run the hotel.

“We have a brand in the wings that we hope to get signed up over the next couple of months, and then do a proper public announcement,” he said.

Construction on the hotel is expected to begin later this year. It will take two to three years to complete.

Plans for the Marcella Lodge were also approved Tuesday. It will sit just west of the Grand Hyatt currently under construction.

It will be built to serve 138 estate lots in the adjacent gated community, Marcella Mountain.

“The lodge will provide year-round amenities, including ski-in, ski-out access, swimming pool, lounges, a game room, fitness, pickleball courts, hot tubs and fire pits,” committee member Rob Donigan said.

Both sites are part of MIDA’s Military Recreation Facility project area, originally designated to provide members of the military with recreation and wellness opportunities.