Wasatch County residents invited to road safety open house

This week’s event, held by the Mountainlands Association of Governments, is part of a project to reduce crashes causing injury or death in the region.

MAG commissioned a traffic study which identified high-risk locations across the Wasatch Back as part of a federal grant called Safe Streets for All.

In December, the organization shared the most dangerous roads for crashes — including north U.S. 40, southwest U.S. 189 and South Main Street in Heber City — and asked residents to fill out a survey to share concerns about dangerous driving behavior and spots they feel least safe. The survey also asked what would make travelers feel safer on the roads.

Now, MAG is sharing survey results and inviting more feedback, including an interactive map where people can leave specific comments about changes they’d like to see. The organization will give an update on its traffic safety improvement plans and listen to residents’ concerns at the Wasatch County open house Wednesday afternoon.

By June, MAG says it hopes to have a list of initial road safety projects for the Wasatch Back.

This week’s event is MAG’s third open house: Summit and Utah counties both held meetings last week. The event begins at 4:30 p.m. in the Heber Public Safety Building and will go until 6:30 p.m.