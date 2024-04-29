Wasatch Education Foundation recognizes exceptional district teachers

The award is given to one teacher from each elementary school, two teachers from each middle school, and four teachers from Wasatch High School.

The Wasatch Education Foundation received more than 800 nominations this year with testimonials about the teachers’ impacts on their students.

Teachers are judged on numerous criteria, including being creative in the classroom and going above and beyond for their students.

Wasatch County School District Superintendent Paul Sweat said the awards recognize the hard work teachers invest in their students.

“One of the main goals of this school board is to attract and retain highly educated and qualified teachers in our district,” he said. “This program, I feel like it’s been such a morale booster.”

In addition to the recognition, each winning teacher receives a check from foundation donors for $11,500. Sweat said the teachers deserve that bonus in recognition of the honor.

“It’s one of those things, that ‘put your money where your mouth is,’” he said. “These teachers are able to do some remarkable things.”

Terri Wright, a member of the foundation’s board of directors, said anyone in the community can nominate teachers for the award.

“We can’t be in the classroom; we can’t see the great things that are going on,” she said. “So next year when you see this come up, take your time and do it, because it makes such a difference in their lives to be recognized.”

This is the fourth year of the Distinguished Educators awards in Wasatch County School District.

This year’s Distinguished Educators are:

