Wasatch High School graduates almost 600 students in Class of 2024

Two students have already earned Associate degrees and 10 have earned General Education certificates from Utah Valley University through concurrent enrollment courses.

Another 60 students will graduate from Wasatch Alternative High School May 17.

At the district’s scholarship night May 13, nearly 300 seniors were awarded over $460,000. That includes 17 “We Rise” four-year, renewable scholarships for first generation college students from the class of 2024.

More than 90 students received the Seal of Biliteracy for fluency in a target language walked across the stage Thursday; three in French, one in Ukrainian, one in French and Spanish and 87 in Spanish.

Wasatch High School reports a total of 183 AP tests were taken by seniors in 2024.